Rajasthan: Congress suspends rape-accused former MLA Mewaram Jain after obscene video goes viral

Former Congress MLA Mewaram Jain, who was an accused in a gang rape case, was suspended by the party after two purported video clips allegedly showed him in an absence act and went viral on social media. The party said that Jain was suspended from the party in view of his “involvement in immoral activities”.

Congress said that the act of Jain was an an indication of a breach of discipline of the party.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, in a signed release on Saturday (January 6), said, “Mewaram Jain (Ex MLA, Barmer) has been suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect in view of his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress Party.”