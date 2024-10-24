Canada declaring me 'person of interest' came as a shock, a kind of back-stabbing: Sanjay Verma

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma

Recalled India's high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma said he was shocked when he was declared a 'person of interest' by Canada in the murder case of a Khalistani terrorist. In an interview with news agency PTI on Thursday, he said, "Declaring me 'person of interest' by Canada came as a shock, a "kind of back-stabbing".

He denied any involvement in the murder of a Canadian terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed in British Columbia last year even though the Canadian government has named him as a person of interest in his assassination." Did not betray emotion, not even a wrinkle of worry" on the face, he said recalling his appearance before Canadian authorities."

Verma, who was recalled by New Delhi with five other Indian diplomats, in an earlier interview on CTV's Question Period, said that the allegations are politically motivated. The Indian government claimed it had recalled its diplomats but the Justin Trudeau-led administration said they were "expelled".

"Nothing at all," Verma said when asked if he had any role in the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed outside a cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police went public last week with allegations that Indian diplomats were targeting Sikh separatists in Canada by sharing information about them with their government back home-- a claim New Delhi denied multiple times. They said top Indian officials were then passing that information to Indian organised crime groups who were targeting the activists, who are Canadian citizens, with drive-by shootings, extortions and even murder.