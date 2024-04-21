'Congress can never make India strong, symbol of instability,' says PM Modi in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at Congress as campaign for the Lok Sabha elections intensifies saying it cannot run the country. The Prime Minister said that the 'Grand Old Party' is the symbol of instability adding it doesn't have candidates to field in the elections.

"In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district.

He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins."

"The Congress party is itself to be blamed for its present condition... The party which had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own," he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bhinmal of Jalore district in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary.

"It is my mission to make sure water reaches every house and farmer in the country. In the last 5 years, Over 11 crore families have benefitted under the Jal Jeevan mission. Unfortunately, the Congress govt in Rajasthan did corruption in this also. Bhajanlal ji government is conducting a probe into this. If there was no Congress government in Rajasthan, then we could have reached our targets under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme," PM Modi said.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 and the remaining 13 will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

"You sent Former PM Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. But did you see him in the state again? Another leader from the party has gone to Rajya Sabha from the state now. Those who can't fight and win elections have come to Rajasthan this time. Congress hollowed the country by spreading the termite of 'parivaarwad' and corruption. The youth of the country is so angry with Congress that it doesn't want to see their face again," the Prime Minister added.

As the Prime Minister held an election rally in Rajasthan, Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc

