Rahul Gandhi not well, won't join I.N.D.I.A bloc's Jharkhand rally today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not likely to attend opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc's unity rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday. The Congress scion has cancelled his proposed visits to Satna and Ranchi due to 'health reasons'.

At least 14 political parties are taking part in mega I.N.D.I.A bloc rally in Ranchi, projected to be the second biggest gathering of the opposition allies after Delhi's 'Loktantra bachao' rally last month.

Congress communications-in-charge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X and said that Rahul has suddenly taken ill and he won't be able to join the gathering of I.N.D.I.A bloc allies.

"Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present," Jairam wrote on X.

He, however, added that party president Mallikarjun Kharge will address public gatherings in Satna and Ranchi.

With Rahul pulling off from the event at the last hour, the political space is set to start buzzing with talks of "differences overriding unity" in the Opposition bloc.

Reports suggest that Uddhav Thackery, another heavyweight of I.N.D.I.A bloc may skip the Ranchi event, the reasons for which are yet to emerge.

Earlier in the day, the Ranchi event of the I.N.D.I.A bloc got mired in controversy over incarcerated former chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren getting "big projection" in party posters.

The opposition bloc leaders in the 'Loktantra bachao' rally on March 31 had protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and raised a war cry against the Centre while accusing the latter of misusing state agencies to silence the voice of the Opposition.

