LIVE Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Full list of candidates who are leading in early trends

Rajasthan Election Result LIVE: As initial trends started pouring in for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, several key candidates like CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Vasundhara Raje took the lead in their respective constituencies. Reacting to the early trends, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi said, "The public has blessed BJP with complete majority. Misgovernance and injustice will lose; Good governance and justice will prevail." Check the full list of candidates who are leading in their Vidhan Sabha seats.

List of Candidates Who Are Leading in Their Respective Constituencies

Vasundhara Raje

Ashok Gehlot

Satish Punia

Balak Nath Yogi

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Diya Kumari

Subhash Maharia

Imran Khan

Mahendra Rathore

Danish Abrar

Ajit Singh Mehta

Hanuman Beniwal

Rajendra Singh Rathore

Govind Singh Dotasara

Vishvendra Singh

Kirori Lal Meena

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Counting Underway

Meanwhile, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the early trends. For the unversed, Rajasthan's State Assembly comprises a total of 200 seats, with specific allocations for marginalized communities. Within this structure, 34 seats are designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The current term of the Rajasthan Assembly spans from January 15, 2019, to January 14, 2024.