LIVE Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Full list of candidates who are leading in early trends

Rajasthan Election Result LIVE: As initial trends started pouring in for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, several key candidates like CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Vasundhara Raje took the lead in their respective constituencies. Reacting to the early trends, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi said, "The public has blessed BJP with complete majority. Misgovernance and injustice will lose; Good governance and justice will prevail." Check the full list of candidates who are leading in their Vidhan Sabha seats.
List of Candidates Who Are Leading in Their Respective Constituencies
- Vasundhara Raje
- Ashok Gehlot
- Satish Punia
- Balak Nath Yogi
- Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
- Diya Kumari
- Subhash Maharia
- Imran Khan
- Mahendra Rathore
- Danish Abrar
- Ajit Singh Mehta
- Hanuman Beniwal
- Rajendra Singh Rathore
- Govind Singh Dotasara
- Vishvendra Singh
- Kirori Lal Meena
- Shanti Kumar Dhariwal
- Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Counting Underway
Meanwhile, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the early trends. For the unversed, Rajasthan's State Assembly comprises a total of 200 seats, with specific allocations for marginalized communities. Within this structure, 34 seats are designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The current term of the Rajasthan Assembly spans from January 15, 2019, to January 14, 2024.