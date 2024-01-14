Kota: 15-year-old girl hangs self after being scolded by father for playing on mobile

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Children easily get addicted to mobile games

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in Rajasthan's Kota after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone. The deceased was a student of Class 10.

The police officials on Sunday said the incident took place in the Bajrang Nagar area under the Borekheda police station in Kota city on Saturday night.

"After her father rebuked her for playing on the phone and asked her to devote more time to her studies, Kripanshi locked herself in her room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan," SHO Jitendra Singh said.

Her grandmother fainted at the sight of Kripanshi hanging by the neck, Singh added.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought-dead, they added.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday morning and a case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC, the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

