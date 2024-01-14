Eknath Shinde reacts to Milind Deora's joining Shiv Sena, says 'This is just the trailer...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that this is just the trailer while the film is yet to be released after Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena, following his exit from Congress.

Empathising with Deora, he said, "Despite not being a doctor, I performed an operation one and half year before...didn't even have to make stitches and the operation was done. I won't say anything more than this. This is just trailer, film is yet to be released."

Shrikant Shinde played important role

According to Shiv Sena sources, Milind Deora and Shrikant Shinde met a few months ago and expressed his desire to leave Congress. Shiv Sena leaders discussed what responsibility would be given to Deora after his joining Shiv Sena. A meeting was held between CM Shinde and Milind Deora.

When everything was finalized, Eknath Shinde informed the BJP leaders about Milind Deora's desire to join Shiv Sena. When everything was finalized, two days ago Milind talked to his close leaders, business organizations and supporters and in this conversation Milind hinted to his supporters to leave the party.

Deora joins Shiv Sena

Earlier, senior Maharashtra leader Milind Deora, who announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending his family’s 55-year relationship with the party, joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. He ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

ALSO READ | Milind Deora reveals why he left Congress, says 'Today's party very different from that of 1968'

ALSO READ | Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena after resigning from Congress