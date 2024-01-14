Milind Deora reveals why he left Congress, says 'Today's party very different from that of 1968'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Milind Deora with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Senior Maharashtra leader Milind Deora, who recently joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, revealed the reason for leaving the grand old party on Sunday. He said that Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had not given importance to constructive, positive suggestions along with merit and capability.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said, "I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party. I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade."

"Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit and capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here," he said. "This is a very emotional day for me. I had never thought that I would quit Congress. Today, I joined Shiv Sena," he further said.

Earlier, Deora joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday in the presence of Maharashtra CM and other senior leaders.

Reacting to Deora's resignation, Congres leader Jairam Ramesh recalled the long years of association with his father Murli Deora and said that he was a stalwart Congressman who always stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin.

"I recall my long years of association with MURLI Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who ALWAYS stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin. Tathastu!" Jairam Ramesh said in X post.

