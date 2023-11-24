Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: How to search your name in voter list by SMS and helpline number?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People stand in queue ahead of casting their vote in the elections.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The polling in the state is set to take place on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. With just a day left for the election, a lot of voters are confused or would want to know whether their name is on the voter list so that they are able to cast their vote and do not face any problems. There are two easy ways to check whether your name is in the voter list or not. One is via SMS and the other one is by calling the Election Commission's helpline number. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your name in the voter list via SMS and helpline number.

How to check name in the voter list via SMS

A voter should have a reference ID number or application number given to him/her at the time of registering for a voter ID card. Once you have the 10-digit reference number (EPIC - Election Photo Identity Card), you just need to send an SMS with the EPIC number to 1950. Follow this format while sending the SMS: SMS EPIC voter ID number and send it to 1950.

Check name in the voter list via EC's helpline number

There is another way to check your name in the electoral list which is by Election Commission's helpline number.

One can call the Election Commission of India's toll-free number to check your name in the voter list. Here how: