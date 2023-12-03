Rajasthan Election Results 2023: How many seats are required to form government in Rajasthan? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan Elections Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan is taking place today (December 3). Along with Rajasthan, the counting is also happening in three other states: Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). These five states' Assembly elections took place from November 7 to November 30. Rajasthan has 200 seats in the Assembly. In the state Assembly, there are 34 seats set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Rajasthan Assembly is from January 15, 2019 to January 14, 2024. Rajasthan has 5,26,80,545 registered voters.

Main parties in Rajasthan State

Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main parties in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the two other important parties in the state. Congress party's Ashok Gehlot has been the Rajasthan Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the Congress won 100 seats and formed the government. The incumbent BJP was reduced to just 73 seats. The BSP and the RLP secured 6 and 3 seats respectively.

Key candidates in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress), former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Congress), former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (BJP), Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP), Satish Poonia (BJP), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP), Vishvendra Singh (Congress), CP Joshi (Congress), Baba Balaknath Yogi (BJP), Diya Kumari (BJP), Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) and Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Rajasthan.

Key constituencies in Rajasthan

Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalrapatan, Sawai Madhopur, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Tijara, Nathdwara, Kota North, Chittorgarh, Amber, Deeg-Kumher, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jhotwara, Siwana, Civil Lines, Jhunjhunu, Taranagar, Sirohi and Bikaner West are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Rajasthan registered 75.45 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. It was 74.72 per cent in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan?

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the Congress party led by veteran leader Ashok Gehlot emerged as the winner and won 100 seats. The BJP managed to win just 73 seats after ruling the state from 2013 to 2018. Gehlot replaced BJP's Vasundhara Raje Scindia as the Chief Minister. In the 2013 Rajasthan Election, the BJP won a massive majority with 163 seats while the Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Rajasthan?

To form the state government, a party or coalition must obtain a majority of votes in the Legislative Assembly. The total number of seats in a state's Legislative Assembly determines the majority vote in each state Assembly. In every state, the majority mark consists of half of the total Assembly seats plus an additional seat. There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly and the majority mark is 101.