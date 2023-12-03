Jhalrapatan Election Result 2023: BJP's Vasundhara Raje leads against Congress' Ram Lal Chouhan in early trend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is leading against Congress' Ram Lal Chouhan in the Jhalrapatna seat in the early trends.

Jhalrapatan is constituency number 198 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. The Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Jhalrapatan.

Candidates in Jhalrapatan:

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ram Lal Chouhan from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Jhalrapatan constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Makasud and Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Pawan Kumar Mehar are also in the fray.

What happened in Jhalrapatan in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia won the Jhalrapatan seat by defeating Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandrawat with a margin of 60,896 votes. In 2018, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate and Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh with a margin of 34,980 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jhalrapatan?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate and Vasundhara Raje Scindia's son Dushyant Singh was leading from the Jhalrapatan constituency. BJP leader Dushyant Singh was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.