Sawai Madhopur Election Result 2023: BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena vs Congress' Danish Abrar, who will win?

Sawai Madhopur is constituency number 92 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency. The Sawai Madhopur Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Sawai Madhopur.

Candidates in Sawai Madhopur:

Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Danish Abrar from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Sawai Madhopur constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Banai Singh Vijoriya, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mukesh Bhupremi, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Uttam Krishan, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Zafar Ahamad, Samrat Mihir Bhoj Samaj Party's (SMBSP) Deepak Kumar Meena, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Bharat Lal and Independent candidates Dr Azizuddin Azad, Asha, Asha Meena Badolas, Manoj Kumar Raigar, Shajadee Bano are also in the fray.

What happened in Sawai Madhopur in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Rajkumari Diya Kumari won the Sawai Madhopur seat by defeating National People's Party (NPP) leader Kirodi Lal Meena with a margin of 7,532 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Danish Abrar won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Asha Meena with a margin of 25,199 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Sawai Madhopur?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin was leading from the Sawai Madhopur constituency. Congress candidate Namo Narain Meena was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.