Tonk Election Result 2023: Congress' Sachin Pilot leads against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta in early trends

Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta in the Tonk Assembly constituency in the early trends.

Tonk is constituency number 96 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Tonk district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency. The Tonk Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Tonk.

Candidates in Tonk:

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from the Congress party and Ajit Singh Mehta from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Tonk constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ashok Bairwa, Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Abdul Latif, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Ganesh, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Mohammad Shoeb Khan and Independent candidates Sitaram and Jagdish Prasad Sharma are also in the fray.

What happened in Tonk in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta won the Tonk seat by defeating Independent candidate Saud Saidi with a margin of 30,343 votes. In 2018, Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Tonk?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria was leading from the Tonk constituency. BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.