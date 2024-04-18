Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
  Big setback for BSP as both Rajasthan MLAs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena: Who are they

In a big setback for Mayawati, the only two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan have joined Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde's camp in Mumbai, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling in Rajasthan will be held in the first two phases.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 10:10 IST
Two BSP MLAs from Rajasthan join Shiv Sena-Ekanth Shinde
Image Source : @MIEKNATHSHINDE Two BSP MLAs from Rajasthan join Shiv Sena-Ekanth Shinde camp, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in Rajasthan -- Manoj Kumar and Jaswant Singh Gurjar -- have joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, saying they will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manoj Kumar represents the Sudalpur Assembly constituency while Jaswant Singh Gurjar is the legislator from Badi in Rajasthan.

It has come as a big setback for the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati's BSP as the party had won only two seats in the Rajasthan Assembly election, held in December last year. And now, both the MLAs have joined Shiv Sena-Shinde camp.

Manoj Kumar defeated Congress' Krishna Poonia whereas Gurjar won the contest against BJP’s Giriraj Malinga.

To recall, in the 2008 Assembly polls, the BSP won six seats but all its legislators joined the Congress a year later.

Similarly, in 2018, the BSP won six seats but all its MLAs later joined the Congress.

Rajasthan, which has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the first two phases during the parliamentary elections.

