BJP will get more than 140 seats in Rajasthan, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has exuberated confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 140 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

"In Rajasthan, BJP will get more than 140 seats and form a good government under the leadership of PM Modi... We will do whatever is mentioned in the manifesto...," he said.

Speaking on BJP candidate from Pratapgarh, Hemant Meena, Himanta said, "I believe that Hemant Meena will win with majority votes from Pratapgarh assembly constituency."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, "Congress ki guarantees Rahul Gandhi dete hai, Rahul Gandhi ki khud ki koi guarantee nahi hai..."

Campaigning in the state, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Congress party is an expert in drama. Mallikarjun Kharge didn't speak on it even while being a Dalit neta, he has been the party president for a year now... (On visiting AEN Harshadipati Valmiki) Did he gain the knowledge just today?... Wherever the Congress has given guarantees, petrol and electricity rates have gone up... It is the principle of Congress to lie to coming into power and then forget the promises. Congress can lie to any extent for power grabbing... Leave 156 seats aside, I will bow down and congratulate them if they get even 56 seats... I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is her CM face... If Gehlot is the face, why don't you announce it... Last time they showed both of them (Gehlot and Pilot)... They made Gehlot the CM and he abused them with an open dictionary... I hope Rahul Gandhi goes to more and more places and addresses people, it is a record that Congress loses wherever Rahul Gandhi goes..."

"...I am doing what you like and Congress people are upset with me, that why is Modi doing this? They are verbally abusing me day and night. Yesterday Congress president attacked my father. It has been 40 years since he (PM's father) passed away but he verbally abused him too. What has happened to Congress?...Kharge ji, you were not like this, what has happened to you?...," said PM Modi during a poll rally in Nagaur.

"Delhi durbar was busy in snatching away the chair of their own CM and the CM was busy in tackling them. They left the people of Rajasthan on their own. Now, when elections are here, they are getting pictures clicked together half-heartedly...'Haath milan' event takes place here again and again. CM, the CM-in-waiting and other big leaders from Delhi come, they call camerapersons and then make them shake hands. They have made a century of handshake in 5 years. But no 'milaap' has taken place. There is sourness in their hearts but they shake hands as a sham. People say that there were a total of 100 CMs in Rajasthan. Every goon, every muscleman, every rioter considered themselves no less than the CM of Rajasthan...," the Prime Minister said while slamming the 'Grand Ol Party'.

ALSO READ | 'Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai': PM Modi urges people in Rajasthan

ALSO READ | 'When you cast your votes in upcoming elections...': Amit Shah urges voters in Rajasthan