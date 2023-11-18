'Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai': PM Modi urges people in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Rajasthan to dethrone the Congress party from power and bring the government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, in the upcoming Assembly election saying "Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai". Polling in the state is scheduled for November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Nagaur, PM Modi said, "The decision of Nagaur, Marwar is clear - Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai. We celebrated Diwali just now. We have seen that though women keep the house tidy all through the year, during Diwali, they clean every corner of the house... In these elections, we need to learn from the women. We too have to do such 'safai' that Congress does not remain even in corners... For Rajasthan, this 'safai' will have to be done."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Veer Tejaji Temple in Nagaur | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed a poll rally in the state and said, "If there had been BJP's government in Rajasthan, so far 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' would have reached every house... Five years ago, when there was BJP's government under Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, development was visible... Now, Rajasthan is ahead and Number one in corruption, crimes against women, cyber crimes... "

"PM Modi said that on one side Congress says that Muslims have the right to the resources of the country, and PM Modi says that the right to country's resources first goes to poor, farmers, youth and women... Congress gives problems and new India under PM Modi's leadership finds solutions".

BJP President JP Nadda also addressed people in the poll-bound state's Jodhpur region and said, "For women empowerment, we will try and provide a subsidy of Rs. 450 per gas cylinder. Newborn girl children will get a bond of Rs. 2 lakhs... After class 12, meritorious women students will get a scooter... We will make a Special Investigation team to investigate against those who did a scam in PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, mid-day meals, mining and fertiliser... Whoever is found guilty would be sent to jail..."

