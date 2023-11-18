Rajasthan polls: PM Modi takes 'jadugar' jibe at Ashok Gehlot, says state leads in crime under Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Targetting the Congress government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that the state leads in crime and riots under his regime.

Addressing a public meeting in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, He said that the people of the state are saying that 'jadugar' (magician) will get no votes on November 25 and the Congress will ousted from power on December 3.

"Voting is going to take place in Rajasthan exactly a week from now. There is only one echo everywhere, this is the call of the people for the BJP government. Some people call themselves magicians here. Now the people of Rajasthan are telling them '3 December, Congress Chhu Mantar'."

"Congress sent Rajasthan to the top in corruption, riots and crime. Now, people are now saying the 'magician' will get no votes," said PM Modi.

'Modi's guarantee'

The Prime Minister hailed the party's manifesto for the elections in Rajasthan and said that these promises made will be definitely fulfilled and this is also Modi's guarantee.

"The BJP has issued a wonderful resolution letter in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country. BJP's resolve is to attack corruption strongly in Rajasthan. BJP's resolve is to create a safe environment for our sisters and daughters. We will do our best to fulfil the promises made by Rajasthan BJP. These promises made to you will definitely be fulfilled, this is also Modi's guarantee," he said.

PM Modi on atrocities against women

Slamming the Ashok Gehlot government over the increasing crime against women in the state, the Prime Minister said that Congress has also shattered the confidence of the women of Rajasthan.

"In the last five years, atrocities against women, Dalits, tribals and deprived have increased (in Rajasthan). People of Rajasthan were not able to celebrate Holi, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti or any other festival peacefully because of stone pelting, curfew and riots," said the PM.

"Where there is Congress govt, terrorism, atrocities all these things are unbridled there.. For Congress appeasement is everything and for it, they can go to any level. Congress has broken the trust of the women in the state. Can the CM safeguard the women of the state who himself is saying that women register fake rape cases. Such misogynistic party should be punished. Congress ministers have a low mentality toward the women of the state. They say this (rape) is happening because Rajasthan is a land of men," said PM Modi.

Calling Congress anti-Dalit by nature, he said that new records of atrocities are being created against Dalits under the Congress rule. "Recently the country got its first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner, his name is Hiralal Samaria. They are residents of Deeg village. But Congress did not like the appointment of a Dalit officer. Congress cannot see a Dalit officer reaching a high position. This is the same Congress which opposed Ramnath Kovind, and always insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he added.

He said that Congress' responsibility was to protect the life and property of every citizen, but in the last five years, crimes and atrocities against women, Dalits, tribals and the deprived have increased. "Be it Holi, Ramnavmi or Hanuman Jayanti, people cannot celebrate any festival peacefully here. Riots, stone pelting, curfew, all this continued in Rajasthan," said the Prime Minister in Bharatpur.

PM on 'red dairy'

PM Modi said the pages of the red diary of dark deeds of Congress have started opening. The four pages of red diary is not less than 40 pages. Some people say that even the red diary contains a confession of a son The son himself is saying that the government of his father will not be repeated. The pages that have come out of this red diary state how the magician government handed over Rajasthan to the mining mafia, he said.

He said that the BJP government gives top priority to the welfare of farmers. "Wherever the BJP government is in power, farmers are receiving Rs 12,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, with Rs 6,000 from the central government and Rs 6,000 from the state," he added.

In its manifesto, the Rajasthan BJP has also promised that as soon as a BJP government is formed here, farmers in Rajasthan will also start receiving Rs 12,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

What happened in the 2018 elections?

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.