Rajasthan: Ashwini Vaishnaw is new entrant in CM race as BJP springs surprise, say sources

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Parliament House complex during a special session in New Delhi.

In the competition for the Chief Ministerial position in Rajasthan, Ashwini Vaishnaw's name has been suddenly leading the race. According to sources, Ashwini Vaishnaw, a central minister holding significant portfolios, has emerged as a leading candidate for the role of Chief Minister in Rajasthan.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: The man behind key portfolios in PM Modi's Cabinet

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the current Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, has been making waves in Indian politics. Born on July 18, 1970, in Rajasthan, he holds a significant position in the Modi Cabinet.

A member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha since June 2019, Vaishnaw has a strong administrative background, having served as a collector in Cuttack and Balasore districts. He earned his bachelor's degree and a gold medal in electronics and communications engineering from Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, in 1991. Later, he pursued an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2008.

As a 1994-batch IAS officer, Vaishnaw played a crucial role in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework for infrastructure development. His contributions led him to key positions in the corporate sector, including Managing Director at GE Transportation and Vice President - Locomotives and Head Urban Infrastructure Strategy at Siemens.

In 2012, he shifted gears and ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing automotive components manufacturing units, Vee Gee Auto Components Pvt Ltd and Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd in Gujarat.

His political journey began while working in the Prime Minister's Office during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's administration after the NDA's loss in the 2004 elections. Two years later, he became the deputy chairman of Mormugao Port Trust. On July 8, 2021, he took charge of the crucial Railway Ministry.

Vaishnaw's diverse experience, from bureaucracy to the corporate world, has contributed to his multifaceted role in shaping India's key sectors, emphasizing infrastructure and technological advancements.

BJP wins big in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

In a significant electoral triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Rajasthan by securing 115 seats out of the 199 contested in the recent Assembly elections. The results, announced last week, mark a decisive win for the BJP, while the Congress, aiming to defy the historical trend of the incumbent party being voted out every five years, secured 69 seats. The electoral outcome underscores the political landscape's dynamic nature and sets the stage for the BJP to shape the state's governance in the coming term.

