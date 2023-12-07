Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Fight breaks out among BJP MLAs as suspense over CM name pick continues

BJP sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called. However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Jaipur
Updated on: December 07, 2023 12:41 IST
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes

Amidst suspense over the chief ministerial pick, a high-profile drama unfolded at a resort on Sikar Road where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are being kept, sources said. These MLAs had made a plan to go to Behror in the night itself.

According to sources, when it was decided that the MLAs would go to Behror, a new legislator expressed his shock and threatened to disclose the plan to party top leaders. Following this, a commotion unfolded. As soon as the news of this incident broke, some leaders of the state were immediately sent to that resort. However, later the matter was resolved through talks and after that at 4 in the morning, those MLAs were evacuated from there. It is being told that all this has happened at the behest of some big leader of the state.  

Father of Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena said, "There were 6 MLAs - 3 from Jhalawar and 2 from Baran and myself. We were being taken somewhere else for a meeting which we informed the top leaders. We do not want to deviate from our party line. We have narrated the entire episode to our senior leader Arun Singh."

Vasundhara Raje in Delhi

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is likely to meet party president JP Nadda in Delhi amid a suspense over the BJP's CM pick for Rajasthan on Thursday. She arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night. The sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting other leaders of the party's high command as well. She might be apprised by the leadership about their decision regarding the leaders who will be the part of the next Cabinet in Rajasthan. She could also put forward her views on the next government.

