Ashok Gehlot speaks on Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot as Assembly election nears in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has not opposed any candidate associated with Sachin Pilot's side and that they are all united, ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

Speaking on differences between him and Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot said, "I have said that we are united. When the people went with him (with Sachin Pilot in 2020) and yet their tickets are being cleared, what is more big example I can give. I have not opposed a single ticket. You can sense how much love we have for everyone,” he said.

Speaking on former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot in a message to BJP leadership said that she shouldn't be punished because of him.

Gehlot mentioned about Vasundhara Raje while recalling the time when his government was in crisis after Sachin Pilot had turned rebel.

Ashok Gehlot further said that he follows the principle of forget and forgive, and hence wants to leave the state's top post, but it is not leaving him.

Addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters, Gehlot said, "I want to leave the Chief Minister’s post but it is not leaving me, and probably may not leave me in future too."

The Congress leader also said that there would be something in him that the party high command had chosen him to lead the state thrice.

“Sonia Gandhi chose me for the chief ministerial candidate when she became the party chief for the first time. She chose me after looking at my performance. I was not the chief ministerial candidate but she selected me as the Chief Minister. When I lost the election and then I was again given the charge for the Chief Minister. And again when we lost in 2013 and won in 2018, I was chosen as the Chief Ministerial candidate,” he said.

“I want to leave the chief minister’s post but this post is not leaving me and it won't leave me,” he asserted.

Gehlot also said that any decision taken by the leadership going forward would be acceptable to all.

“There is only one criteria for the tickets and that is winnability for selection of Congress candidates," Gehlot said.

Gehlot’s government had faced a rebellion led by Pilot and his loyalists MLAs in 2020 thus bringing the Congress government to the brink of collapse.

Pilot and his loyalists had camped together at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur and then at a Jaisalmer hotel. Gehlot said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and moved on.

Assembly election on all 200 seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | PM Modi pens letter to MP voters: 'Confident that you will once again support BJP'