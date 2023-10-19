PM Modi pens letter to MP voters: 'Confident that you will once again support BJP'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a letter for Madhya Pradesh titled 'MP Ke Mann Mein Modi’ expressing that confidence which the people of the state showed in BJP has helped the state to make its place in the top ten performing state economies in the country.

In the last 20 years, the state has come out of the 'BIMARU' tag as who can forget the time in 2003 when basic facilities like roads, electricity, water were lacking in the state, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he always had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh due to which the people here have helped the BJP to register victory in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

I have full confidence that in the upcoming Assembly election too, the people will once again extend their support to me and the BJP, the Prime Minister wrote.

Hailing work done by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi said that hes' working tirelessly for the state over the last 20 years.

In the last 20 years, the state saw construction of 5 lakh km of roads, a 16 per cent rate of economic growth, water reaching 65 lakh homes and 28,000 MW of power production, he said in the letter.

The development model of Madhya Pradesh has become an inspiration as to how one can work for welfare of poor and women empowerment.

The BJP government has done work for all the sections of the society due to which 1.36 crore people have come out of poverty.

