Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds meeting in Congress war room in Jaipur on Assembly election result day eve

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a public meeting in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other Congress leaders on Saturday held a video conference with party candidates in Congress war room in Jaipur ahead of the counting of votes in Assembly election today.

CM Gehlot, State In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra held a meeting with the party candidates.

"Congress is winning the assembly election in Rajasthan with a comfortable majority. Party observers will also reach tomorrow," Ashok Gehlot said after conducting a video conference with party candidates in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Congress appointed observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"We are fully confident that we (Congress) will form the government not only in Rajasthan but also in other states because the BJP is going to be eradicated there as well," said Congress leader Rafiq Khan.

"I am certain that we (Congress) will form a government in four states, including Rajasthan, and in Mizoram, a combined government will be established," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Assembly election in the state took place on November 25 on 199 out of a total 200 seats. Along with Rajasthan, results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana will also be declared today while counting in Mizoram has been rescheduled for December 4.

On Thursday, India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government may retain power in the state. According to the survey, Congress is likely to win 94-104 seats, while the BJP may get 80-90 seats.

