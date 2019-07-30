Triple talaq bill passage: Mehbooba Mufti asks if it was urgent, Omar Abdullah tells her to check how her MPs voted

Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Triple Talaq bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha. Now is the time for political reactions. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are engaged in a Twitter war.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 21:48 IST
Triple Talaq bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha. Now is the time for political reactions. While PM Narendra Modi and other political leaders hailed the development, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the need to pass the bill on "priority" given that Supreme Court had already declared Triple Talaq illegal. 

"Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?" read her tweet

Her arch nemesis from National Conference Omar Abdullah was quick to reply on her tweet and asked her to check how her partymen had voted in Rajya Sabha. Two PDP MPs abstained during the vote.

"Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill. You can’t help the government & then “fail to understand need to pass”!" said Omar Abdullah in his tweet.

She has now shot back at Omar Abdullah.

"Omar sahab,  I suggest you get off your moral high horse since it was your own party that expelled Soz sahab for voting against the BJP in 1999. FYI in parliament, abstention is essentially a no vote."

Omar Abdullah then retorted by saying that recalling a twenty-year-old incident was fruitless as today's abstention helped BJP.

"Madam, is recounting an incident from TWENTY years ago the best you can do to defend PDP duplicity? So you are accepting you instructed your MPs to abstain. And no an abstention is NOT a no vote, a no vote is a no vote. An abstention helped the BJP this time." he said.

