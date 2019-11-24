Ajit Pawar's statement false, no question of alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar hits back at nephew

Ajit Pawar's statement false, no question of alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. In his tweet, Pawar also made it clear that the NCP has decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress party.

"There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," Sharad Pawar tweeted Sunday evening.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Pawar's tweet comes after his nephew and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took to Twitter to state that 'he will always be in the NCP' and that Sharad Pawar was his leader.

Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

This only gives more substance to the argument that the Pawar family is a house divided.

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar was sacked from his post as the leader of the NCP legislature party. Sharad Pawar in a press conference made it clear that almost all of the NCP MLAs were with him and that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had the numbers to form a government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar's successor Jayant Patil has been saying since his appointment that the NCP would welcome Ajit Pawar if he comes back. As per reports, Patil also went to Pawar's home to convince him to return. The latter though looks in no mood to leave his deputy CM post.

In the wee hours of November 23, Ajit Pawar gathered a bunch of NCP MLAs and took them to the Raj Bhawan where he handed over to the Governor, the letter of support to a Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government. This letter of support made Governor swear-in Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has since moved the Supreme Court against this decision by the Governor. The Supreme Court heard the plea at 11:30 am Sunday morning and asked the two sides to present before the court -- the letter of support by the NCP and the letter of the Governor to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis -- on Monday.

