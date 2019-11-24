Image Source : ANI 'I am in the NCP and shall always be', Ajit Pawar says 'all is well' in Maharashtra

NCP rebel Ajit Pawar has tweeted that he has always been and will always be a part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader," said Pawar.

He also added, "Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people."

Ajit Pawar in a series of tweets thanked PM Modi and other BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages on him becoming the Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar was sacked from his post as the leader of the NCP legislature party. Sharad Pawar in a press conference made it clear that almost all of the NCP MLAs were with him and that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had the numbers to form a government in Maharashtra.

In his final tweet, Ajit Pawar said, "There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support."

