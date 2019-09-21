Image Source : FILE Priyanka slams government for stopping farmers at UP Gate

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government after a farmers' rally was not allowed to enter the national capital, here on Saturday.

Farmers had started the march from Saharanpur in UP on September 11 to present their demands, like loan waiver and settlement of sugarcane arrears. However, they were stopped at the Ghazipur border.

"What's the reason that farmers are stopped from coming to Delhi to raise their demands? The BJP government always talks about farmers' welfare at its rallies. So, when UP farmers say they need sugarcane arrears, loan waivers and reduction in cost of electricity, why aren't they allowed to speak?" tweeted Gandhi.

The farmers later concluded the march after meeting the government officials. As per sources, the central government agreed to five of their 15 demands.

In October 2018, a large number of farmers had converged at the UP Gate on the Delhi-UP border to press for their demands. But they had been stopped at the UP Gate with police firing tear gas and water cannons upon them.

The last year's rally had also been abandoned after a group of farmers was allowed to meet central ministers with their demands.

