Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets alliance partners, amid reports of rift

Amid speculations over a rift in the six-month-old Maharashtra coalition government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting with members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi today. The meeting is currently underway at Varsha bungalow, news agency ANI reported.

The discussion on the ongoing lockdown and the decision of lifting it in some areas are on the agenda list of this meeting. The attendees are also expected to share their ideas and plans in order to control the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Reports of cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi were triggered after NCP chief Sharad Pawar had held meetings with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uddhav Thackeray separately.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who attended the meeting, said Pawar and Thackeray discussed the COVID situation.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five-year term and we will fight the elections together after five years,” he said.

