Kamal Nath govt has lost majority, running away from floor test: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP crisis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Kamal Nath for running away from floor test.

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath saying that his government has lost the majority and is running away from facing the floor test. Shivraj's statement has come after Kamal Nath had a late-night meeting with the Governor Lalji Tandon ahead of the floor test which seems unlikely now. On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Governor directed the speaker to conduct the floor test on Monday (today), however, following Kamal Nath's meeting with Lalji Tandon, there is uncertainity whether the floor test will take place today.

Further speaking on the Madhya Pradesh government crisis, Shivraj Singh said, "Governor has ordered government to conduct floor test in the assembly after his address. Chief Minister is saying it's up to the Speaker and not him, what happens in the assembly is decided by government, Speaker works on what is decided by the government."

"Chief Minister has said he wants a floor test, then why is he not doing it? Our only demand is a floor test," Shivraj added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: Governor has ordered government to conduct floor test in the assembly after his address. Chief Minister is saying it's up to the Speaker & not him,what happens in the assembly is decided by govt, Speaker works on what is decided by govt. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/ESYySII5tx pic.twitter.com/1weTeKwuEd — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, following his Sunday night meet with Lalji Tandon, Kamal Nath said, "I received Governor's phone call, he called me to meet him to discuss smooth functioning of the state assembly. I told Governor that I will speak to Speaker tomorrow. It (floor test) will be decided by Speaker."

"I have told Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow about it (floor test)."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon: I have told Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow about it (floor test). https://t.co/t5OkIdW9Ub — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after one of Congress' mainstream leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP and several Congress MLAs have rebelled against the state government.

ALSO READ | MP political crisis: CM Kamal Nath holds late night meet with Governor as suspense over floor test continues

ALSO READ | As execution nears, Nirbhaya convicts' families appeal for 'mercy death' by means of euthanasia