MP political crisis: CM Kamal Nath holds late night meet with Governor as suspense over floor test continues

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh reached Bhopal in the wee hours of Monday, as suspense over floor test continues. The MLAs were staying at a hotel in Gurugram's Manesar for five days and arrived in the wee hours of Monday. They were later taken to a hotel from the airport. Meanwhile, the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on Monday. Earlier, Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan late Sunday night.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that the Assembly Speaker will decide the steps to be taken in Vidhan Sabha. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the Assembly Speaker will act as per the state government's decisions.

On Sunday, Pankaj Sharma, Kamal Nath's media advisor, claimed that 9 BJP MLAs will support Congress during the floor test of the Assembly.

Sources said the rebel Congress MLAs on Sunday yet again sent their resignations from Bengaluru, demanding the Assembly Speaker to approve it.

Kamal Nath meets Governor amid political crisis in MP

Amid the suspense over Madhya Pradesh floor test, Chief Minister Kamal Nath late Sunday night met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan amid deepening political crisis in the state.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders had also met Tandon. Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava and Narottam Mishra had met the Governor for not mentioning the floor test in the list of business of state Assembly's first day of the Budget session on Monday.

The Governor had, on late Saturday, written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, asking him to prove his majority in the house.

Following that, the BJP had told him that the electronic voting system in the house was not functioning and the Governor, in another letter on Sunday, told Kamal Nath that if the electronic system was not working, then the members vote by raising their hands.

