Breaking: As execution nears, Nirbhaya convicts' families appeal for 'mercy death' by means of euthanasia

Image Source : FILE As execution nears, Nirbhaya convicts' families appeal for mercy death by means of euthanasia

With just five days left for the execution of the death sentence in the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the families of the convicts on Sunday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to grant the convicts a death by euthanasia.

The four convicts in the case are to be hanged together at 5.30 am on March 20, according to an order by a Delhi court earlier this month.

As per reports, a total of 13 letters have been received by the president that have all been sent by the family members of the convicts. Two of the letters have been written by the family members of Mukesh while the families of Pawan and Vinay both sent 4 letters each. Rest of the 3 letters have been sent by the family members of Akshay.

