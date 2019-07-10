Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha sits late to conclude debate on Union Budget.

The Lok Sabha sat till 11.10 pm on Tuesday to conclude the debate on the Union Budget, the reply to which will be given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The voting on the Finance Bill is also expected to be taken up on Wednesday afternoon and the ruling BJP issued a whip to its members to be present in the House.

The Lok Sabha concluded the debate on the Union Budget on Tuesday. While a total of 12 hours were allocated for the discussion, the Lower House sat till 11.10 pm, going beyond the allocated time to allow members to participate.

During the discussion, the Opposition criticised the Budget for its "distinctive misses" and questioned the hike in fuel prices, even as the BJP described it as a roadmap to achieve the USD 5-trillion economy.

Several opposition members also criticised the government for increasing the duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget, saying it would hurt the common man and must be withdrawn.

