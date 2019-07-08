Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region gets 15 per cent hike in 2019-20 Budget

Image Source : PTI Union minister Jitendra Singh

There is a hike of nearly 15 per cent in the 2019-20 Budget for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), from Rs 2,629 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3,000 crore in the current fiscal, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The DoNER minister said that the Modi government's priority for the northeast will continue in the second term as well and no stone will be left unturned to achieve the objective laid down to bring the region at par with the other parts of the country.

There is a hike of nearly 15 per cent in the 2019-20 Budget for the DoNER Ministry, from Rs 2,629 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year, he said in a statement.

This is in addition to the 10 per cent budget allocation from each of the non-exempted ministries, which will also correspondingly find a substantial increase of about 25 per cent in the current year.

"The transformation witnessed in the north eastern states in the last five years is to be seen to be believed and soon the northeast is going to be the favourite destination, both for entrepreneurs as well as tourists," Singh said.