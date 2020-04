JP Nadda warns of stern action against partymen making communal remarks BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday warned of strict action against any party colleague who make divisive remarks, hours after a video of an Uttar Pradesh legislator allegedly threatening a Muslim vegetable vendor went viral on social media

Image Source : PTI A file photo of JP Nadda Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday warned of strict action against any party colleague who make divisive remarks, hours after a video of an Uttar Pradesh legislator allegedly threatening a Muslim vegetable vendor went viral on social media. This is a breaking news article... Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage jp nadda

uttar pradesh

Coronavirus