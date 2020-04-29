Delhi: 11 traders in Azadpur Mandi test coronavirus positive

As many as 11 traders in Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. District Magistrate (North) Deepak Shinde has confirmed the newly confirmed cases to news agency ANI. "Eleven traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. We are tracing the contacts of the cases," Shinde said.

He further stated that all 11 traders are "not directly related to the Mandi."

Coronavirus cases in the national capital have risen to 3,314. More than 1,000 people in Delhi have recovered after contracting the virus while 54 people have succumbed to the illness.

In what comes as good news for all Delhites, the national capital has not reported a single death in the last 4 days.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said, "Centre has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently. Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy."

