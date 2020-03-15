Trouble brews in Gujarat Congress, 2 MLAs resign

Two Gujarat Congress MLAs resign

Trouble is brewing in the Gujarat Congress as two MLAs have reportedly resigned from the party, as per sources. The two MLAs who are said to have resigned are ​Soma Gonda and KV Kakadiya. ​It has also been learnt that many MLAs of Congress are not happy in the party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, at least 14 Gujarat Congress MLAs reached Jaipur on Saturday from Ahmedabad, while five MLAs are on their way to stave off the challenge of cross-voting looming large on the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

The 14 MLAs, who are camping at the Shiv Vilas Hotel situated at Delhi Road include Lakhabhai Bharwad, Poonam Parmar, Geni Ben Thakor, Chandanji Thakor, Rithvik Makwana, Chirag Kalariya, Baldevji Thakor, Nathabhai Patel, Himmatsinh Patel, Indrajeet Thakor, Rajesh Gohil, Ajitsinh Chauhan, Harshad Ribadiya and Pradyuman Singh Jadeja.

Speaking to the media, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there is a lot of mental pressure on these MLAs as the BJP is using money and muscle power to intimidate them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26.