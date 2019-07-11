Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
Rising population may lead to partition, introduce law to control it: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday claimed that India is heading towards partition due to increasing population. He added that a law should be introduced to control increase in population.

India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 12:16 IST
Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday made a coi=ntroversial statement claiming that India is heading towards partition due to increasing population. He added that a law should be introduced to control increase in population. He went even further to say that those not abiding by the law should be stripped of their voting rights.

"29 babies are born per minute in India as compared to 11 in China," said Singh as he spoke with news agency ANI.

To support his argument for a law to control population, Singh said that China also has a law that puts a compulsory limit on number of children a couple can have. This, he claimed, has resulted in China becoming a prosperous nation with a thriving economy.

Giriraj Singh even made a tweet for his demand for a law to control the population.

Watch | BJP's Giriraj Singh demands law for population control

 

