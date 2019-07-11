Rising population may lead to partition, introduce law to control it: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Image Source : FILE Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday made a coi=ntroversial statement claiming that India is heading towards partition due to increasing population. He added that a law should be introduced to control increase in population. He went even further to say that those not abiding by the law should be stripped of their voting rights.

"29 babies are born per minute in India as compared to 11 in China," said Singh as he spoke with news agency ANI.

To support his argument for a law to control population, Singh said that China also has a law that puts a compulsory limit on number of children a couple can have. This, he claimed, has resulted in China becoming a prosperous nation with a thriving economy.

Giriraj Singh even made a tweet for his demand for a law to control the population.

हिंदुस्तान में जनसंख्या विस्फोट अर्थव्यवस्था सामाजिक समरसता और संसाधन का संतुलन बिगाड़ रहा है।

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर धार्मिक व्यवधान भी एक कारण है,हिंदुस्तान 47की तर्ज़ पर सांस्कृतिक विभाजन की ओर बढ़ रहा है।

सभी राजनीतिक दलों को साथ हो जनसंख्या नियंत्रण क़ानून के लिए आगे आना होगा। pic.twitter.com/Do16IH42re — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 11, 2019

