Congress doing 'dramebazi' on migrants issue: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks to India TV on completion of one year of Modi government 2.0

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday spoke to India TV during its special coverage #TeamModiOnIndia on the completion of one year of the Modi government 2.0. The Union Minister started off by saying that government schemes like Swacch Bharat, Ujwala Scheme, Digital India and others shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who only thinks about India.

Responding to Congress' charge that the government did not handle the issue of migrants who have suffered the most during lockdown, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party only knows to do 'dramebazi' (drama) but nothing concrete. The Union Minister hit out the Congress for providing bus list to the Uttar Pradesh government which also contained vehicles like bikes, cars, trucks for migrants travel but claiming that they wanted to help the migrants.

.@RahulGandhi has been opposing the lockdown since the very beginning. Going by this, the Congress-governed states should not have imposed lockdown and now, Rahul Gandhi is against the relaxations provided in lockdown: @rsprasad tells @SushantBSinha#TeamModiOnIndiaTV pic.twitter.com/iYsRGlDgBO — India TV (@indiatvnews) May 29, 2020

On one side, the Congress says it is ready to provide free buses, trains for migrants but on the other Rajasthan where there is Congress government was demanding money from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh for ferrying migrants.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if the opposition had allowed the government to continue work for National Population Register (NPR), the data would surely have helped migrants during this crisis.

Responding to whether migrants would have allowed to travel to their home states before lockdown, Ravi Shankar Prasad said if the government would have done so, then it would have taken 15-20 days to facilitate travel of migrants which could have risked the spread of virus at a large scale.

