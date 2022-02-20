Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
Watch | In gut wrenching video helicopter crashes into ocean in front of beachgoers in Miami

Paras Bisht
Miami Updated on: February 20, 2022 17:37 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@MIAMIBEACHPD

Helicopter crashes into ocean in front of beachgoers 

Highlights

  • The incident occured on Saturday afternoon
  • Two persons were injured in the crash
  • Cops are investigating the cause of the crash

A heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media. A helicopter crashed into the ocean close to swimmers and sunbathers in Miami Beach, Florida. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. 

The video of the crash was captured on camera and has since been circulating online. 

Two persons were injured in the crash. The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

The police department said they are investigating the cause of the crash. 

