Watch | In gut wrenching video helicopter crashes into ocean in front of beachgoers in Miami

A heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media. A helicopter crashed into the ocean close to swimmers and sunbathers in Miami Beach, Florida. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The video of the crash was captured on camera and has since been circulating online.

Two persons were injured in the crash. The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

The police department said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

