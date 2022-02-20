Indian embassy asks citizens in Ukraine to temporarily vacate country amid tensions with Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Highlights The Indian embassy in Ukraine has released an advisory for nationals staying in the country

It has asked them to vacate Ukraine amid continued tensions with Russia.

The guidelines also extend to Indian students in Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has released an advisory for nationals staying in the country, and has asked them to vacate it amid continued tensions with Russia.

"In view of continued tensions in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights", the notice read.

Earlier, the embassy had released a list of available flights for Indian students in Ukraine, upon receiving several queries. It also asked students not to panic and take the earliest flight to India.

"Students are requested not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India. At present, Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc., are operating flights", the embassy in Kyiv said. It also assured that additional flights are being planned from Ukraine to India, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc.

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, official sources said.

Latest World News