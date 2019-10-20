Sunday, October 20, 2019
     
One Turkish soldier killed, amid shaky cease-fire in Syria

Turkey’s defence ministry says one soldier has been killed amid sporadic clashes with Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Washington Published on: October 20, 2019 15:44 IST
One Turkish soldier killed, amid shaky cease-fire in Syria

Sunday’s ministry statement said that Syrian Kurdish fighters have violated the three-day-old cease-fire some 20 times. The statement said the soldier was killed during an observation shift earlier in the day, in an attack by anti-tank weapons and small arms fire, bringing Turkey’s military death toll up to seven soldiers in its wide-ranging offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.

The ministry also said it allowed a 39-vehicle humanitarian convoy to enter Ras al-Ayn, a key border town that’s seen some of the heaviest fightings. It said the convoy evacuated wounded and others. Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish groups' terrorists for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

 

