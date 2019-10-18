5 killed as Turkey conducts air strikes in Syria

Friday, October 18, 2019
     
The airstrikes came after a cease-fire agreement was announced by the US on Thursday.

Damascus Published on: October 18, 2019 23:52 IST
Image Source : AP

Five people were killed on Friday by Turkish airstrikes in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah despite a cease-fire agreement with Kurdish forces, state news agency SANA reported.

Some 20 others were wounded in the airstrikes that targeted the village of Um al-Kheir on the outskirts of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the countryside of Hasakah province near Turkey, Xinhua reported.

The airstrikes came after a cease-fire agreement was announced by the US on Thursday.

US Vice President Mike Pence said that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria, under which the Kurdish forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces must dismantle their defensive fortifications and pull troops from the border area.

