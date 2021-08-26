TOLO News reporter Ziar Yaad killed by Taliban in Kabul

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @TOLONEWS TOLO News reporter Ziar Yaad killed in Kabul

TOLO News reporter Ziar Yaad was killed by the Taliban in Kabul and his cameraman beaten up by the Taliban, the news channel said in a tweet. It said that Yaad and the cameraman were reporting on poverty, unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection in the capital. TOLO News is Afghanistan's leading news channel.

Earlier in In July, Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist working for an international news agency, was killed in Kandahar. Siddiqui had been in Kandahar covering the situation in the region after the US forces pulled out of Afghanistan recently. According to reports, Siddiqui was embedded with Afghan forces that came under attack by Taliban in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters and was based in Mumbai, was also awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.

The incidents of violence in Afghanistan have become frequent since the Taliban declared that it has captured the capital city of Kabul on August 15. Although the terror outfit has promised to secure the rights of women and children, disturbing visuals have surfaced where Taliban fighters are seen beating women and children.

Taliban's capture of Afghanistan after the fall of the government brings an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country. The war began after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. The US government's decision to exit from Afghanistan allowed Taliban fighters to gather strength and move quickly to seize power.

READ MORE: Taliban allows Americans, at-risk Afghans to leave after Aug 31 as 1,500 still await evacuation: Blinken

READ MORE: CDS Bipin Rawat on Taliban's take over in Afghanistan: 'India's contingency plan in place'

Latest World News