Thailand extends ban on international flights until June end

Thailand has extended a ban on international passenger flights again for another month until June 30 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. "No passenger flights originating outside the country may land at Thai airports until June 30," Xinhua news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand as saying on Saturday night

"The exceptions are state or military aircraft, emergency or technical landing, humanitarian aid, medicine and relief flights, repatriation and cargo aircraft."

The announcement came after single-digit increases of infections were reported the the past week in the country and the government has yet decide whether to extend the emergency decree which expires on May 31.

So far, Thailand has reported 3,025 COVID-19 cases, with 56 deaths.

