Four killed, five wounded in Kansas bar shooting in US

Four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am (local time) when a suspect entered a bar at the 10th and Central Streets in Kansas City and opened fire. Nine people were shot in the gunfire, reported Sputnik news agency.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were fatally wounded inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment, news agency Associated Press reported.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

