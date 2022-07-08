Shinzo Abe shooting: All you need to know about suspected shooter Yamagami Tetsuya

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this image from a video, a man, center, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022.

Shinzo Abe shooting: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city, according to sources. The suspected shooter, was a 41-year-old resident of Nara, named Yamagami Tetsuya. The police seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding, reported Japan's NHK WORLD News. Police said Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun.

Here's all you need to know about the shooter:

Suspected shooter Yamagami Tetsuya, is himself a former maritime self-defense force member. He resigned in 2005.

Tetsuya attacked Abe from behind using a shotgun, according to NHK WORLD News. He struck his shot at 11: 30 am when Abe was delivering an election speech in Nara.

He fired two shots, one of which hit Abe's chest, and the other hit his neck, making him collapse. As per reports, Abe was holding his chest as blood dripped and he fell down.

Tetsuya has been arrested by the Police for an 'attempt to murder'.

Yamagami told investigators that was dissatisfied with Abe and targeted him with an intention to kill, NHK reported, citing the police.

