Shinzo Abe: Moment when Japan's former PM was shot at | WATCH

Shinzo Abe shot news : Shinzo Abe, Japan's former Prime Minister, was shot during an election speech on Friday (July 8) morning. The incident took place in Nara town where he was addressing an election meeting ahead of Sunday's polling for the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to reports, Abe was shot in the heart leading to failure. He was airlifted from the site and admitted to a hospital. As per the aired footage, Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

A man in his 40s, who appeared to have shot Abe in the back, had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him.

A reporter of public broadcaster NHK on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was making a speech at the campaign event and “a man came from behind”, a young woman told NHK. According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired. Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.

