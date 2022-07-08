Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara, critical; suspect arrested

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in city of Nara

Highlights Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot in the Nara city of western Japan.

Abe was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am.

Initial reports say he may have been injured.

Shinzo Abe shot: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the Nara city of western Japan, reported The Japan Times. As per the latest updates, Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He's scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture.

As per reports, the suspect is a 40-year-old man and has been arrested. He shot the former PM while he was delivering a speech, during a campaign ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house. The suspect reportedly used a shotgun to attack Abe.

Abe was campaigning ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house. Initial reports say he may have been injured. Abe was making a stump speech on a street in Nara when a man attacked him from behind.

In a viral video, paramedics could be seen working on Abe after he was shot, and the police could be seen handling the suspect.

The attack was a shock in a country that’s one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

The term heart failure means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.

Abe stepped down in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.

Latest World News