Image Source : MIN OF DEFENCE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION Russian Navy's Baltic fleet to receive 4 new warships with 6 Project 22800 missile corvettes

A batch of six Project 22800 missile corvettes is set to be inducted in the Russian Baltic fleet. According to the details, the Project 22800 missile corvettes will be armed with the Kalibr cruise missiles. Four of the warships will also have the naval version of Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems. A Monday announcement by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov stated the weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette.

“Soon, the surface part of the Baltic Fleet will be reinforced with a batch of six Project 22800 missile corvettes. Four of them will carry a naval version of the Pantsir system. Odintsovo will become the first one, the Pantsir system will undergo testing on this ship,” the Commander’s congratulatory telegram to the sailors, dedicated to the Fleet’s 317th anniversary said.

What is Project 22800?

The Karakurt class, Russian designation Project 22800 Karakurt, is Russia's latest class of corvettes (small missile ships in Russian classification) under construction for the Russian Navy.

The class is intended to be a more seaworthy, blue water complement to the Buyan-M class corvettes, which had been designed for the littoral zone and are currently serving in Russia's Caspian Flotilla, Baltic Fleet and Black Sea Fleet.

The ships are designed to be armed with the Kalibr or Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles and have an endurance of 15 days.

They are also to be a cheap alternative for larger Admiral Grigorovich class frigates, the construction of which was delayed due to the suspended military cooperation with Ukraine and because of Russia's intentions to continue the modernization of its Navy until all necessary tasks for construction of larger vessels domestically are solved.

The corvette is the first ship to be equipped with the naval version of the Pantsir system.

The Project 22800 corvettes are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, modern control, radio, navigation, electronic warfare systems, counter-diversion armaments, man-portable air-defense systems.

The ships are designed to act either as part of naval groups or on their own.

Also Read | Kim Jong-un sends message to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Also Read | Russian Culture Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage