Russian Culture Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Lyubimova is the third Russian cabinet official to get infected with the COVID-19 after construction minister Vladimir Yakushev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. All three ministers have been diagnosed in the past week.

The Culture Minister Lyubimova was appointed in January after President Vladimir Putin reshuffled the cabinet of ministers. She had been working from home for several weeks due to coronavirus outbreak. As per the RBC report, Lyubimova's spokeswoman Anna Usacheva said that she is experiencing mild symptoms.

As of now, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin is undergoing treatment in a hospital while the First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as acting prime minister.

Russia has reported total 1,65,929 cases of COVID-19 out of which 1,43,065 are active cases so far. As many as 1,537 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Russia till now.

