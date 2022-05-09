Russia victory day: Ukraine war a forced response to Western policies, says Putin in military parade

Follow us on Image Source : AP People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Russia Victory Day: The Russian war against Ukraine has reached its 75th day, the same day as the country's 'victory day' which marks victory over the Nazis during the second world war in 1945.

Speaking at the Victory parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Moscow's military action in Ukraine was preemptive to ward off aggression and a necessary response to Western policies."

Russia was facing an 'absolutely unacceptable threat' in Ukraine, the leader added, saying "Russian forces defending 'Motherland' in Ukraine."

Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

He added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honor the troops who fell in combat.

Push towards Mariupol

Russian forces pushed forward Monday in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day. Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops were pummeling a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand to save Mariupol from falling.

The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

